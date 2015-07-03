MANILA, July 3 The Philippine government on Friday launched a fresh round of bidding for a contract to design and build an 18.72 billion pesos ($415.17 million) dam that will be the second water source for the capital.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System invited interested parties to bid for the New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam project, which is intended to increase Metro Manila's raw water supply.

Only companies that purchased the invitation document from July 6 to Sept. 15 will be allowed to submit pre-qualification papers on Sept. 16. The timeline for the auction has yet to be finalised.

Conglomerate San Miguel Corp and contractor Megawide Construction Corp, both winners of previous public-private partnership infrastructure deals, and Spain's Abengoa Abeinsa Business Development were disqualified on technicalities in the first round in May.

The government has so far awarded nine infrastructure projects worth 130 billion pesos since launching the public-private partnership programme in 2010.

Manila sources more than 90 percent of its water requirements from the Angat Dam in nearby Bulacan province.

($1 = 45.0900 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Stephen Coates)