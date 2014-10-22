MANILA Oct 22 Philippine President Benigno Aquino said on Wednesday his government is considering reopening bidding for the $790 million Cavite-Laguna Expressway toll road project after bidder San Miguel Corp questioned the outcome of the tender held in June.

"I'm inclined to think that a rebid would be the proper course of action on this particular issue," Aquino told foreign correspondents in the capital.

San Miguel, the country's most diversified conglomerate, was barred from bidding for the Philippines' biggest road public-private partnership deal to date, known as CALAX, after it submitted a standby letter of credit for the project that was shorter than the required 180 days.

The disqualification by a special committee of the Public Works department came despite San Miguel having put in the highest bid for the toll road project by far - a 20.1 billion Philippine peso ($449 million US dollar) premium offer beyond the $790 million project costs, compared to the next highest bid of 11.7 billion pesos from Ayala Corp and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc.

(1 US dollar = 44.7800 Philippine peso)

