MANILA Nov 24 A consortium of diversified
conglomerate San Miguel Corp and Korea Water Resources
Corp is the frontrunner to bag a 24.4 billion pesos
($518 million) project to supply bulk water north of the
capital, a government agency said on Tuesday.
The partners edged out Team Polaris-Manila Water Co Inc
and Prime Alloy Water consortium of Prime Water
Infrastructure Corp, MTD Capital Bhd and Biwater
International Ltd for the Bulacan Bulk Water Supply Project, the
Public Private Partnership (PPP) Centre said in its official
social media accounts.
San Miguel and Korea Water offered to supply treated water
at 8.50 pesos per cubic metre, cheaper than the 9.75 pesos of
Prime Alloy and 10.65 pesos of Team Polaris, the PPP Centre
said. It did not say when the project will be formally awarded.
The government agency said it was looking for the bidder
with the lowest offer to supply bulk water.
The Bulacan project is the government's first water PPP
project. The winning bidder will provide treated bulk water to
various water districts in the northern province of Bulacan. It
will finance, design, build and maintain water source and
treatment facilities for a period of 32 years.
Since launching the PPP programme in 2010, the government
has so far awarded 11 infrastructure projects worth 193 billion
pesos ($4.1 billion), while 41 more projects worth $18.9 billion
are in the pipeline.
($1 = 47.1050 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)