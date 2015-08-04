MANILA Aug 4 Philippine property firm D.M. Wenceslao and Associates Inc is seeking to raise up to 21.72 billion pesos ($476 million) from an initial public offering, to fund project development and land acquisition.

In a prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, D.M. Wenceslao said it planned to sell up to 493.54 million shares, including an overallotment option of 64.37 million shares, at a maximum price of 44 pesos each.

The company has hired BPI Capital Corp, CLSA Ltd, Deutsche Bank AG (Hong Kong branch) and Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte Ltd as joint global coordinators and bookrunners.

Pricing will be on Oct. 28, ahead of the offer period and listing in November on the local bourse.

D.M. Wenceslao said it will also develop infrastructure in its 204-hectare (504.09-acre) Aseana City project located near Entertainment City, the Philippines' smaller version of the Las Vegas gaming strip.

From its beginnings in the 1960s as a general construction firm, D.M. Wenceslao has expanded into land banking, real estate development, land development and mass housing.

($1 = 45.6010 Philippine pesos) (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)