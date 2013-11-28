MANILA Nov 28 Philippine conglomerate JG Summit
Holdings Inc said it planned to issue 20 billion pesos
($458 million) worth of retail bonds, with an oversubscription
option of up to 10 billion pesos, to fund its acquisition of
Manila Electric Co shares.
In a filing on Thursday, JG Summit said it hired HSBC
, Standard Chartered Bank, BDO Capital and
Investment Corp, BPI Capital Corp and First Metro Investment
Corp as underwriters.
It gave no other details.
Early this week JG Summit raised 8.8 billion pesos via an
accelerated equity placement to fund its purchase of Meralco
shares.
JG Summit recently agreed to buy a 27.1 percent stake in
Meralco, the country's biggest power utility, for 72 billion
pesos from Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp.