SINGAPORE Dec 16 The Philippines' JG Summit Petrochemical Corp, a unit of JG Summit Holdings Inc, has bought its first naphtha cargo from the spot market at about $14 a tonne above Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, traders said on Monday.

The premium of the medium-range vessel cargo scheduled for first-half February arrival reflects a strong market, where demand is firm amid weak monthly supplies from India.

JG Summit bought the cargo as it prepares to start up its naphtha cracker, the first in the country, which will have a capacity of 320,000 tonnes per year (tpy) of ethylene.

Although the Philippines has refining capacities, traders added that the supply flow from local refiner Petron Corp is currently insufficient to meet JG Summit's total demand.

Petron has recently floated a tender to sell 120,000 barrels of naphtha for Jan. 7-9 loading which is expected to be awarded this week. This volume was less than half the amount JG Summit bought for February.

Petron however is to undergo a refinery upgrade at its 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant which would boost its refining capacity output by 40 percent.

Logistics could be another deterrent as Petron sells only on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, meaning that buyers would need to find their own ships to lift the naphtha cargo.

Traders said JG Summit may find a way to handle the logistics between Batangas City where its cracker is located and Bataan where Petron is in the future, but not at a time when it is in the midst of starting up its cracker. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)