MANILA Jan 6 Gunmen on a motorcycle shot
dead a radio commentator and newspaper publisher on his way home
late on Thursday in the southern Philippines, the first
journalist to be killed in the country this year, a journalists'
group said.
Christopher Guarin, 41, a radio talk show host and newspaper
publisher in General Santos City, was shot six times in the head
and body while driving home with his wife and nine-year-old
daughter, according to a statement by Rowena Paraan, executive
coordinator of the National Union of Journalists of the
Philippines (NUJP).
His wife was also wounded in the attack and his daughter was
in a state of shock after witnessing the murder of her father,
said Freddie Solinap, manager of "Tatak", a community newspaper
where Guarin worked as editor.
"I suspect this has something to do with his business as
newspaper publisher and editor," Solinap told reporters, adding
that Guarin had been getting death threats on his mobile phone.
"He even read the threatening messages in his radio programme."
About 150 journalists had been killed in the Philippines
since 1986, the NUJP said. Nine had been killed since President
Benigno Aquino assumed office in mid-2010.
That tally includes at least 33 journalists in a massacre of
57 people in the southern Philippines in 2009, which the
Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says is the world's
single deadliest event for journalists.
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and
Yoko Nishikawa)