MANILA, April 17 The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trading in shares of conglomerate LT Group Inc on Wednesday, upon the company's request, ahead of the pricing of its $800 million follow-on stock offering.

The trading suspension will be lifted at 1:40 p.m. (0540 GMT) on Wednesday, the bourse said in a notice.

The firm, owned by Lucio Tan who is the country's second richest man, has said it would offer up to 1.6 billion shares to raise up to 32.8 billion pesos ($800 million), one of the first such launches since the country won an investment grade rating last month from Fitch Ratings.

It set a tentative price range of 18 pesos to 20.50 pesos ($0.43 - $0.50) per share, with the final price to be set on Wednesday. ($1 = 41.3800 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)