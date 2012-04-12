MANILA, April 12 A natural gas facility operated by a Royal Dutch Shell unit in the Philippines will be temporarily shut in July for regular maintainance work, the energy minister said on Thursday.

The Malampaya plant supplies fuel to three major power stations, but the seven-day shutdown is unlikely to cause massive power interruptions, Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras said.

The government, through state-run PNOC-Exploration Corp (PNOC-EC), holds a 10 percent stake in the Malampaya project off the western Palawan province. The rest is owned equally by Shell Philippines Exploration B.V., and Chevron Malampaya LLC, a unit of the U.S. energy firm.

Malampaya gas is used to run the 1,000-megawatt (MW) Santa Rita and 500-MW San Lorenzo power plants of First Gen Corp , and the 1,200-MW Ilijan power plant operated by the power unit of conglomerate San Miguel Corp.

The three plants account for 40-45 percent of the power requirements of Luzon island, including the country's capital, Manila. Luzon's power needs reprement about two-thirds of the country's total requirements.

Almendras told reporters the three power plants can also run on alternate fuels such as oil.

Shell Philippines has yet to make any official statement regarding the Malampaya shutdown.

First Gen has back-up fuel to keep its Santa Rita and San Lorenzo plants running while supply from Malampaya is temporarily cut from July 13, said company executive vice president Ernesto Pantangco.

Pantangco said Ilijan will also have extra fuel supply to use during the Malampaya shutdown.

"We don't think it's going to be a problem of meeting the reliable power supply situation," Pantangco said.

