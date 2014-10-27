UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Nine months ended Sept. 30, 2014 (in billion pesos) Net income 14.31 vs 13.64 Core net income 14.29 vs 13.56 NOTE: Manila Electric Co (Meralco), the Philippines' biggest power utility, is controlled by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific Group via unlisted Beacon Electric Asset Holdings Inc. It is also partly owned by Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc . In a statement, Meralco said it expects full-year core net income to hit 17.8 billion pesos ($398 million), compared with last year's 17 billion pesos. Click on (bit.ly/ZSRNSg) to view Meralco's disclosure on its results. ($1 = 44.8 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources