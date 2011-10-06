MANILA Oct 6 Maoist guerrillas on Thursday
threatened more attacks on foreign-operated mines in the
southern Philippines, targeting those who they say pollute the
environment and have displaced indigenous people.
The rebels attacked three mines on southern Mindanao island
on Monday, destroying or damaging about 50 percent of equipment
at Taganito -- the biggest of four mines operated by the
country's largest nickel producer Nickel Asia Corp .
Jorge Madlos, spokesman of the National Democratic Front
(NDF) in Mindanao, said in a statement the attack on three mines
in Surigao del Norte would serve as a warning to other companies
violating rebel policies. The NDF is the political arm of
communist rebels.
"The revolutionary movement will not hesitate to severely
punish other mining companies if they continuously disregard
these policies," Madlos said.
He named four mine sites in the southern Philippines,
including the Tampakan project operated by Sagittarius Mines
Inc., the local affiliate of Xstrata Plc and Indophil
Resources NL .
In the past, the rebels have attacked the $5.9 billion
Tampakan project in South Cotabato province, considered
Southeast Asia's largest undeveloped copper-gold prospect.
The other warnings were given to mines of Eastern Mining
Corp, San Roque Mining Inc. and Canadian-operated Toronto
Ventures Inc. in Zamboanga Sibugay, all on the southern island
of Mindanao.
"We are serious and determined to protect our patrimony,
sovereignty and general welfare and interests of the people and
the environment. We will use full potential of the revolutionary
movement to carry out these just policies," Madlos said.
The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines accused the rebels
of using environmental concern as an excuse to extort money from
large-scale mining operations in the country.
"We wish to underscore that our member-companies will never
succumb to pressures of whatever form to pay the rebels'
so-called revolutionary taxes," said a statement from the
miners' group led by Philip Romualdez, who heads Benguet
Corporation.
