MANILA, April 7 Marcventures Holdings Inc, one
of the Philippines' biggest nickel miners, said on Thursday it
was considering building a processing plant and acquiring a
mining company to boost output and exports.
If the plan to build a nickel refinery proceeded, the plant
would be the country's third.
The company's board had granted company president, Isidro
Alcantara, the authority "to seek potential investments in
establishing a nickel processing plant in the Philippines" it
told Manila's stock exchange.
The statement also said the company would look into
acquiring a mining company or property to supply additional ore
for the processing plant.
Local nickel ore producers have become the biggest suppliers
to top consumer China after Indonesia imposed a ban on metal ore
exports in 2014.
The Philippines has 27 nickel mines with a combined annual
output worth more than $1 billion, but only one miner, Nickel
Asia Corp, has processing plants.
Nickel Asia partly owns the country's first plant, which has
an annual capacity of 24,000 tonnes of contained nickel, while
the second, also partly owned by Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining
Co Ltd, has an annual capacity of 51,000 tonnes of
mixed nickel-cobalt sulfide.
Bills have been filed in the Philippine Congress seeking to
impose an Indonesia-style ban on exports of unprocessed metal
ores, but one of the backers said the measure might not be
implemented for about seven years if it were to become law.
Proponents want miners to build domestic processing plants,
which they said could help triple revenue from mineral exports.
Last year, Marcventures won government approval to increase
annual ore output by 67 percent to 5 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Ed Davies)