MANILA Dec 23 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

- Oil companies will next month have to prioritise locally made ethanol for their gasoline blending needs based on new rules issued by the Energy department. (ALL PAPERS)

- The Philippine peso remained a competitive currency in 2011, its volatility and depreciation lower compared to those of its neighbors and advanced economies, central bank Governor Amando Tetangco said. (BUSINESSWORLD, MANILA TIMES, PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The local debt market is expected to stay vibrant in 2012 as global markets remain volatile due to the unresolved euro zone crisis and slow growth in the United States, according to First Metro Investment Corp. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Following its acquisition of Exxon Mobil's Malaysian operations, conglomerate San Miguel Corp is again eyeing a new overseas venture to expand its energy business, its president said. (ALL PAPERS

- Ayala Land Inc is in talks with the Gatchalian group for a potential investment in the latter's 60-hectare "Plastic City" estate in Valenzuela City, which the group hopes to re-develop into a mixed-use urban complex, industry sources said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

