REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila Electric seals 3 power supply deals > POLL-Investors only long the yuan and peso > Manila to review alcohol tax after WTO ruling > Manila revises missing from floods to 1,000

- This year's budget deficit could end up between 150 billion Philippine pesos ($3.5 billion) and 180 billion pesos due to underspending, or only 50-60 percent of the government's programmed cap of 300 billion pesos, Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Debt servicing in November increased 24 percent from a year earlier to 33.45 billion pesos on higher principal payments, government data showed. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Conglomerate SM Investments Corp hinted at its waning interest in developing the 120-hectare, state-owned Food Terminal Inc complex, saying it had enough projects nearby. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The government's public-private partnership (PPP) programme will gain momentum in 2012 with 16 projects expected to be offered to investors, said Ronaldo Corpus, project development service director of the PPP Center. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The combined net profit of the country's publicly listed firms in January to September dropped 10.1 percent from a year earlier to 308.86 billion pesos, reflecting the slower-than-expected domestic economic growth this year, the Philippine Stock Exchange said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The Philippine economy may comfortably grow at least 4 percent in 2011 and more than 5 percent in 2012, said assistant director-general Ruperto Majuca of the National Economic and Development Authority. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Government-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp said it would extend its transition supply contract with Manila Electric Co for another year. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- San Miguel Corp president Ramon Ang said the conglomerate remained interested in bidding for government television stations RPN-9 and IBC-13. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

