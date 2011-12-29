MANILA, Dec 29 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Central bank to release highlights of Dec. 1 policy review

- Central bank to release third quarter external debt data

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines sets Q1 local borrowing at $2.7 bln > San Miguel, Citra mull tollway project > San Miguel in talks on Philippine Air refleeting > Philippines October imports up 2.3 pct yr/yr > GMA Hldgs scores low on analysts' revisions

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The government expects to cap the year with a spending boost as President Benigno Aquino has approved 13 billion Philippine pesos ($295 million) in additional expenditures to support economic growth, Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Government borrowings from January to November totaled 501.458 billion pesos, 30.5 percent lower than the 721.914 billion pesos registered in the same period last year, as Manila kept its fiscal deficit well below the ceiling, Bureau of Treasury data showed. (BUSINESSWORLD, MANILA BULLETIN)

- Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd has sealed a deal to acquire a 60 percent stake in an oil prospect in offshore Palawan from Otto Energy Ltd for $7.3 million. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Rizal Commercial Banking Corp has raised around 3.8 billion pesos from its offer of long-term negotiable certificates of deposits, less than its target of 5 billion pesos, its treasurer said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-Most drift lower in light trade > Wall St ends 5-day rally on euro-zone concerns > Euro nears 1-yr low vs dlr, hits 10-yr low vs yen > Oil falls on dollar's rise, Wall St pullback > Gold down 2 pct, at 3-month low as dollar surges

