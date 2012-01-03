MANILA, Jan 3 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Bureau of Treasury holds 7-year Treasury bond auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines ready to fund $3.2 bln infra projects > Philippine stock exchange extends trading hours

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The Aquino administration remains determined to hold off a push for new taxes this year until steps to improve collections prove insufficient to boost revenues adequately, Presidential Spokesman Edwin Lacierda said. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Project commitments approved by the Board of Investments totaled 368.94 billion pesos ($8.4 billion) in 2011, exceeding the agency's 350-billion-peso target for the year, the Trade department said. (ALL PAPERS)

- The property sector will continue to grow this year, particularly in terms of commercial office space, with demand expected to remain resilient despite global economic uncertainties, consultancy firm Colliers International Philippines said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Black River Capital Partners Food Fund Holdings (Singapore) Ptd Ltd has acquired a 28.11-percent stake in AgriNurture Inc for $30.45 million. (ALL PAPERS)

- Megaworld Corp said it planned to launch 11 residential projects within the first half of this year after having been named the country's top condominium developer in the last decade, with a 17 percent market share, by property consultancy CBRE Philippines. (ALL PAPERS)

- Placements in the Philippine central bank's special deposit accounts facility rose 34 percent to 1.66 trillion pesos in 2011 from a year earlier, official data showed. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Bureau of Customs estimates its collections in 2011 to have reached 290.766 billion pesos, below its 320-billion-peso goal. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- DMCI Power Corp, a unit of DMCI Holdings, plans to participate in the planned privatisation of 12 areas under the Small Power Utilities Group soon to be auctioned off by the state-run National Power Corp, allowing it to build, own and operate power generation facilities in far-flung areas. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

