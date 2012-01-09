MANILA, Jan 9 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Monday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Bureau of Treasury holds Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m.
[0500 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Manila warns of terror threat ahead of feast
> Manila protests Chinese ships in Spratlys
> C.bank to impose stricter bank capital rules
> February tender seen for rice import permits
> End-Dec forex reserves lower vs Nov
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- The call center sector likely ended 2011 with growth of
over 20 percent on the back of health care and finance-related
services expansions, the Contact Center Association of the
Philippines said. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- Regulators have moved to investigate complaints against
Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co's allegedly
underpriced tender offer for the remaining stocks in Digital
Telecommunications Philippines Inc. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- State-owned PNOC Exploration Corp said it plans
to apply for at least nine service contracts for the exploration
and development of petroleum and coal blocks being offered by
the government under the fourth Philippine Energy Contracting
Round. (ALL PAPERS)
- HSBC said in a research note it expects the Bangko Sentral
ng Pilipinas would cut interest rates by 25 basis points in the
first quarter of the year to boost the economy. (THE PHILIPPINE
STAR)
- Construction firm EEI Corp said it was eyeing the
second phase of construction of oil refiner Petron Corp's
fluidized cracker project, a contract that may cost
between $200 million and $300 million. (PHILIPPINE STAR)
- Malaysian conglomerate MTD Group is widening its
investments in the Philippines beyond its main toll road asset
to include coal mining, construction and shipping-related
industries, the group's country representative said.
(BUSINESSMIRROR)
MARKET NEWS
> GLOBAL MKTS-Euro,stocks down on debt jitters
> Dlr gains on US jobs data, equities retreat
> Brent crude edges up on Iran, supply worries
> Euro off to a negative start; risks mount
> Gold eases on firm dollar, euro zone fear
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0028 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1277.81 -0.25% -3.250
USD/JPY 76.94 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9578 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1609.49 -0.46% -7.490
US CRUDE 101.35 -0.21% -0.210
DOW JONES 12359.92 -0.45% -55.78
ASIA ADRS 115.79 -1.01% -1.18
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 44.13 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)