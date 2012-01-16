MANILA, Jan 16 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Start of hearing on impeachment case of Supreme Court Chief Justice Renato Corona at the Senate

- ATR KimEng Financial Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Mahogany Room, Mandarin Oriental, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

- Central bank to release overseas Filipino remittances data for November

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Xstrata unit to appeal denial of permit > Fitch affirms LandBank at BB/stable > Manila buys 65,000T Australian feed wheat

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The Philippines is expected to see a heavier influx of foreign direct investments this year as its robust consumer market offers a fertile ground for cross-border merger and acquisition deals, said Kristine Braden, head of Citibank Philippines' global banking unit. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Department of Energy expects a banner year for the upstream oil industry as the existing petroleum service contract holders have committed to drill a record 10 to 12 oil and gas exploration wells for 2012 alone. (ALL PAPERS)

- The Philippine central bank will continue being watchful of developments in the debt-ridden euro zone following a mass downgrade in the bloc, Governor Amando Tetangco said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Megawide Construction Corp said it planned to join auctions for priority public infrastructure projects and has applied for appropriate accreditations. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The Philippine banking industry's non-performing loans ratio fell to the lowest in 15 years to 2.39 percent as of November, from 2.54 the previous month. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MALAYA)

- Manila North Tollways Corp, a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp, expects revenue this year to hit 7 billion pesos ($160 million), from 6 billion pesos last year. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Emerging markets private equity firm Aureos Capital was in talks to sell its 21 percent stake in restaurant operator Pancake House Inc, its Philippine-based representative said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- New listings are expected to come online by the end of the first quarter and early second quarter, including GT Capital Holdings Inc of the Ty family, which holds interests in several Metrobank group firms, market sources said. (MALAYA)

MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-Singapore leads regional gains > Global stocks off; euro zone downgrades loom > Oil slips on euro zone worry, posts wkly loss > Euro shaky after mass ratings downgrade > Gold edges down as S&P downgrades fuel worry

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0002 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1289.09 -0.49% -6.410 USD/JPY 76.88 -0.29% -0.220 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8705 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1634.79 -0.29% -4.730 US CRUDE 98.69 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 12422.06 -0.39% -48.96 ASIA ADRS 117.99 -0.31% -0.37 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.8 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)