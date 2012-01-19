MANILA, Jan 19 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines holds "Prospects for the Philippines" conference with Vice President Jejomar Binay as keynote speaker and Asian Development Bank Vice President Stephen Groff and Budget Secretary Florencio Abad as guest speakers, Mandarin Oriental, Makati City 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon [0100-0400 GMT]

- Philippine central bank holds policy-setting meeting; Decision expected to be announced around 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]

- BSP to release BOP data for December 2011

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Central bank says policy adjustment needed > PASAR copper operations shut after fire > 2012 coconut oil exports to rise 12.3 pct > Nido Petroleum unit gets SC 58 extension

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The volume of corporate debts listed on the fixed-income bourse rose by a tenth to reach nearly 200 billion pesos ($4.6 billion) last year, and is expected to further increase as more companies tap the local debt market for financing this year, an official of the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The government could turn to the debt market this quarter for state-owned Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp, Finance Undersecretary Rosilia de Leon said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- GMA Network Inc hopes to book around 3 billion pesos in profits this year, about 67 percent more than its expected 1.8 billion pesos net income for 2011, and the company is "for sale for the right price," its chairman and chief executive officer said. (ALL PAPERS)

- Global oil prices are expected to continue rising if only because demand continues to grow and global stockpiles have started to reach their peaks while supplies still in the market worldwide are starting to enter the "depletion mode," Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The power generation unit of San Miguel Corp could proceed with its initial public offering within this quarter should market conditions remain favourable, San Miguel president Ramon Ang said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Investors sold down shares of refining giant Petron Corp with its stock falling nearly 15 percent after the company said its employee retirement fund was selling 695.3 million common shares for 7.65 billion pesos. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Locators in the Philippine Economic Zone Authority will receive 1.2 billion pesos per year in power subsidies as part of the government's thrust to provide cheaper electricity rates to big investors. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia up after rating upgrades > Stocks, euro rally on relief over Goldman, IMF > Oil falls as weak demand outlook trumps IMF hopes > Euro enjoys short squeeze; Aussie eyes jobs data > Gold rises for 3rd day on euro, equities gains

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0003 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1308.04 1.11% 14.370 USD/JPY 76.78 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8948 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1659.59 0.01% 0.130 US CRUDE 101.5 0.90% 0.910 DOW JONES 12578.95 0.78% 96.88 ASIA ADRS 120.13 1.37% 1.62 -------------------------------------------------------------

