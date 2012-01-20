MANILA, Jan 20 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:

- Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines holds forum with Stephanie Kleine-Ahlbrandt, China adviser and North East Asia project director of the International Crisis Group as speaker, Old Swiss Inn, 9 a.m. [0100 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine c.bank cuts rate to boost growth > Philippines' 2011 BOP surplus above f'cast > 2011 budget deficit may be near $3.9 bln

- The government is seeing clearer signs of higher economic growth for 2012 as indicators used for economic forecasting showed positive growth for the third straight quarter this January-March period. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, BUSINESSWORLD)

- The Bureau of Internal Revenue is tasked to raise a total of 1.066 trillion Philippine pesos ($24.5 bln) this year, with about a tenth of which to be collected from large taxpayers, the Malampaya natural gas project, and the central bank. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co has now cornered 98 percent of its newly-acquired unit Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc following a tender offer to minority shareholders. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- PAL Holdings Inc, the majority shareholder of flag carrier Philippines Airlines, denied knowledge of meetings between its management and officials from conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Filinvest Development Corp has moved to hike its investment in banking unit East West Banking Corp by way of a 3-billion-peso share subscription ahead of the bank's planned capital hike. (ALL PAPERS)

- Rizal Commercial Banking Corp has raised $200 million from the sale of five-year notes, exceeding its target. (BUSINESSWORLD, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- The Philippine central bank said it is confident of a similar credit rating upgrade for the Philippines after Moody's Investors Service gave Indonesia an investment-grade rating. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1314.5 0.49% 6.460 USD/JPY 77.04 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9735 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1653.44 -0.20% -3.350 US CRUDE 100.41 0.02% 0.070 DOW JONES 12623.98 0.36% 45.03 ASIA ADRS 121.40 1.06% 1.27 -------------------------------------------------------------

