- National Statistics Office to release imports data and results of monthly integrated survey of selected industries for November, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- CB Richard Ellis holds press conference, 11 a.m. [0300 GMT]

- United Nations Environment Programme holds press conference after the official opening of the Global Programme of Action for the protection of the marine environment, with speaker Environment Secretary Ramon Paje, EDSA Shangri-La Hotel, 11 a.m. [0300 GMT]

- First Gen Corp holds special stockholders' meeting, Philippine Stock Exchange Auditorium, PSE Centre, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > San Miguel eyeing investment in nickel project > Philippines' 2011 farm output below forecast > Philippines' PAL Holdings jumps on sale plan > Philippines to accept Canada cattle shipments

- The Department of Transportation and Communications has decided to conduct an open competitive bidding for the contract to operate and develop the Metro Rail Transit line on Edsa. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Local fastfood giant Jollibee Foods Corp will buy into a regional food group that operates a chain of Highlands Coffee, Hard Rock Cafe outlets and Pho24 restaurants, scaling up its presence across Asia. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Department of Energy extended the deadline for the submission of offers of companies who want to explore and develop the country's oil and gas blocks to Feb. 29 from Jan. 31. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp obtained a 129-million pesos ($3 million) credit facility form BDO Unibank Inc, which would be used to fund its working capital requirements. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The First Pacific Group raised its stake in power distributor Manila Electric Co after buying an additional 2.66 percent of the utility from the Lopez group for 8.85 billion pesos. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Cebu Air Inc, the airline unit of JG Summit Holdings Inc, said it has borrowed $150 million to $160 million from foreign banks to partly finance the acquisition of four brand new aircraft this year. (THE MANILA TIMES)

- The Department of Trade and Industry has backed the proposal of the Department of Finance to shift to a system of subsidies instead of tax breaks to make domestic enterprises more competitive. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Personal care product makers Splash Corp has programmed roughly 300 million pesos for capital spending this year with nearly half intended to bankroll its new food unit. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Business groups belonging to the Joint Foreign Chambers believe investments this year could reach $75 billion, with investors beginning to take notice of the government's policy reforms to improve the business climate. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

Oil slips on revived euro zone debt concern > Euro, global stocks slip as Greek debt talks eyed > Gold falls from six-week high, FOMC in focus > Yen nurses rare losses; Fed meeting eyed > Nikkei hits fresh 3-month high after Apple results

($1 = 43.15 pesos)

