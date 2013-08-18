MANILA Aug 19 The Philippines has suspended trading in the stock, foreign currency and debt markets on Monday due to heavy rains and flooding in some parts of the capital.

The weather bureau has issued a severe flooding warning as tropical storm Trami adds to heavy monsoon rain in Manila and nearby provinces. Trami is estimated to be 550 km (340 miles) east of the northern Philippine province of Batanes.

"There will be no trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) today and no clearing and settlement at the Securities Clearing Corporation of the Philippines today ... due to the suspension of clearing and settlement operations in the Philippine banking system," the PSE said in an e-mail advisory. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait)