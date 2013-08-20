MANILA Aug 20 The Philippines suspended trading in the stock, foreign currency and debt markets for a second day on Tuesday due to heavy monsoon rains that caused floods in most parts of the capital.

The weather bureau has raised a "red" rainfall warning over Manila, its highest alert level, and said severe floods and heavy-to-torrential rains were expected over the city and nearby provinces.

Schools, government offices, banks and some private companies and embassies have also been closed temporarily.

"There will be no trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange and no clearing and settlement at the Securities Clearing Corporation of the Philippines today, August 20, 2013," the stock exchange said in an e-mail advisory. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait)