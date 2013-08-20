MANILA Aug 20 The Philippines suspended trading
in the stock, foreign currency and debt markets for a second day
on Tuesday due to heavy monsoon rains that caused floods in most
parts of the capital.
The weather bureau has raised a "red" rainfall warning over
Manila, its highest alert level, and said severe floods and
heavy-to-torrential rains were expected over the city and nearby
provinces.
Schools, government offices, banks and some private
companies and embassies have also been closed temporarily.
"There will be no trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange
and no clearing and settlement at the Securities Clearing
Corporation of the Philippines today, August 20, 2013," the
stock exchange said in an e-mail advisory.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait)