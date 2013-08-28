MANILA Aug 28 The Philippines' main share index
fell almost 6 percent in early trade on Wednesday,
dragged by declines in large caps such as property and mall firm
SM Prime Holdings Inc and conglomerate Ayala Corp
.
The main index was down 5.99 percent at 5562.54 points as of
0230 GMT, the lowest since Nov. 27. It has lost nearly 10
percent in just two trading days this week. Monday was a public
holiday.
Philippines is underperforming its regional peers, with
Indonesia down around 2.5 percent and Malaysian stocks
down 1.4 percent.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)