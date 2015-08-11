MANILA Aug 11 The Philippine unit of Melco
Crown Entertainment Ltd said on Tuesday it would
suspend about 100 workers after it posted a wider net loss in
the first half, mainly due to higher costs and a dearth of
wealthy Chinese gamblers.
Melco Crown Philippines operates the over
$1-billion City of Dreams Manila integrated resort, which opened
late last year. Its stock is the worst performing amongst its
peers, having fallen 44 percent so far this year.
Charisse Chuidian, vice president for public relations, said
the workers suspended accounted for about 2 percent of the
integrated resort's workforce, and were mainly in gaming related
sectors. "Employment of the affected employees will resume when
business improves," she added.
City of Dreams Manila is Melco Crown's first bet outside the
world's biggest gaming hub Macau, where revenues have been
declining for more than a year as a crackdown on lavish spending
keeps wealthy Chinese gamblers away.
Fewer Chinese gamblers have also been visiting the
Philippines, the country's gaming regulator has said, with many
going instead to South Korea, which is closer to home, or
further afield to Australia.
Melco Crown Philippines operates 272 gaming tables, 1,588
slot machines and 130 electronic table games, while the
integrated resort includes a DreamWorks theme park, two night
clubs and three hotels, including Nobu Hotel.
In May, its Chairman Clarence Chung said the resort was
making progress in attracting VIP gamblers through junkets.
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Miral Fahmy)