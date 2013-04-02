UPDATE 3-Canada's banks, insurers set up small business fund
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comment from RBC CEO, business group)
MANILA, April 2 Melco Crown (Philippines) Resorts Corp is likely to start a roadshow on Wednesday for its $400 million follow-on stock offering, Thomson Reuters IFR reported.
Bookbuilding is expected to start in the week beginning April 15.
Melco Crown Philippines, a unit of Macau gambling firm Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, recently said it would offer 1 billion shares to investors with an overallotment option of 200 million shares. The final offer size would be decided after the roadshow.
Citigroup and UBS are managing the offer.
Melco Crown Entertainment, run by Australian billionaire James Packer and the son of Macau gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, is undertaking a $1 billion casino-hotel-retail project in Manila with Philippine partner Belle Corp.
It will be Melco's first casino outside Macau and one of the biggest Chinese investments in the Philippines.
Shares of Melco Crown Philippines were down 1.1 percent at 14 pesos ($0.34) apiece at 0330 GMT on Tuesday.
March 9 Invesco PowerShares, a unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd, named Nima Pouyan to head its business in Switzerland and Ashkan Daghestani as its business development director in the UK.
NEW YORK, March 9 Facing a Justice Department suit claiming it misrepresented the quality of loans underlying tens of billions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities sold between 2005 and 2007, Barclays claimed this week that the government’s suit is based on an overly expansive interpretation of a 1989 law intended to protect U.S. banks from self-dealing insiders.