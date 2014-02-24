MANILA Feb 24 Manila Electric Co (Meralco)
will rejoin the Philippines' 30-company benchmark stock
index by March 17, replacing Manila Water Co Inc., the
bourse said on Monday.
Meralco, the country's largest power utility, was removed
from the main index PSEi from August last year following
a regular review of trading activities.
The return of Meralco followed a review of trading
activities from January to December, the bourse said in
statement.
The Philippine Stock Exchange changes the PSEi's
composition based on a stock's liquidity, free float and market
capitalisation.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Sunil Nair)