MANILA, April 22 Manila Electric Co (Meralco) , the Philippines' biggest power utility, suffered a setback on Tuesday in a bid for a hefty rise in short-term tariff as the Supreme Court extended indefinitely a freeze order on the firm's rate hike petition.

Meralco, partly owned by Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd and Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc , had sought to impose for December a rate hike of nearly 75 percent, or 4.15 pesos ($0.09), per kilowatthour.

It had argued the tariff hike was necessary to compensate for higher prices in the spot electricity market from where it was forced to buy in the latter part of 2013 when several power plants that were providing it with steady supply temporarily shut.

But the move has been opposed by a group of lawmakers who last week filed a petition to indefinitely defer the rate hike, citing the need to protect consumers.

Meralco shares gave up initial gains after the court order to end steady on Tuesday. Its shares are up 13 percent so far this year.

"We respect the court's directive and will continue to await its decision on the case," Meralco said in a statement.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday also ordered Meralco's power suppliers to temporarily suspend payment demands from the power distributor for electricity bought from the spot market last year. The suppliers include First Gas Power Corp, a unit of First Gen Corp, and San Miguel Energy Corp, a unit of conglomerate San Miguel Corp.

It was the second time the court extended the temporary restraining order it issued on Dec. 23 on the tariff hike. The freeze order was first extended for 60 days on Feb. 18.

Regulators allow Meralco monthly adjustments in its tariffs. Subsequent rate adjustments by the power firm, including rate reductions in February and March, were not covered by the Supreme Court order.

Monetary authorities have previously said the planned power rate increase could put more pressure on inflation, at a time when capital outflows have resulted in a weaker peso.

The Philippine central bank has repeatedly said the room to keep its key interest rate at a record low was narrowing.

Presidential spokesman Edwin Lacierda welcomed the court decision, saying the extension "would certainly provide comfort to our countrymen especially at this time when there is more consumption demand during summer". ($1 = 44.4 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)