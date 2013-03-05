MANILA, March 5 Manila Electric Co (Meralco) and Hong Kong-listed First Pacific Co Ltd will buy a 70 percent stake in a power company in Singapore for S$600 million ($481 million), the Philippine firm said on Tuesday.

It will be Meralco's first power venture outside the Philippines, where it is the largest power utility, as it seeks to transform itself into a regional power distributor. It is also looking at investments in other Southeast Asian countries.

Meralco and its controlling shareholder, First Pacific, have formed a joint venture to acquire control of GMR Energy (Singapore) Pte Ltd from India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd . The Indian firm on Monday announced its exit from its power project in Singapore.

GMR Energy, which is 30 percent owned by Petronas of Malaysia, is constructing a natural gas power plant on Jurong island in Singapore.

Meralco said in a statement an additional investment of about S$60 million in the project is envisaged. The closing of the transaction is subject to the fulfilment of certain terms and conditions within the next 30 days.

Shares in Meralco, part-owned by Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp, rose as much as 2.5 percent after the announcement, outperforming the benchmark index's 0.4 percent gain.

