Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2012. (in billion Philippine pesos) Net income 13.6 vs 10.0 Core net income 12.9 vs 11.7 Revenue 214.7 vs 189.1 NOTE: Manila Electric Co, the country's largest power distributor, said it upgraded its core earnings guidance this year to 16 billion pesos ($388 million) from 15.5 billion pesos previously. The company is controlled by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific Group through its local unit Beacon Electric Asset Holdings Inc, and is partly owned by Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (To see the company's full disclosure on its results, click on link.reuters.com/fym63t) ($1 = 41.2250 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)