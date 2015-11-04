MANILA Nov 4 Philippine supermarket and
department store chain Metro Retail Stores Group Inc
said its initial public offering (IPO) was priced at a steep
discount of 35 percent due to market volatility, cutting the
expected proceeds from its listing to $86 million.
The offer price was set at 3.99 pesos each, down by a third
from the guidance of 6.10 pesos, said Reginaldo Cariaso, chief
operating officer of underwriter BPI Capital Corp.
Metro Retail is now expected to raise 4 billion pesos
($85.58 million) through the sale of 1 billion shares, including
the over-allotment option of up to 92 million shares, to fund
its store expansion programme. The company would have raised
6.17 billion pesos as per earlier guidance.
Only two firms have debuted on the Philippine Stock Exchange
this year, raising a total of 1.77 billion pesos ($37.87
million) as markets reel from volatility and investors seek
clarity on the next move by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"We had strong interest from domestic and international
investors but given that markets are very volatile, there was
price sensitivity," Cariaso said.
Metro Retail's price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 15 times was
more attractive than its peers, Cariaso said.
Retail chains Puregold Price Club Inc and
Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc traded at more than 20
times PE multiples on Wednesday.
Listing is scheduled for Nov. 24. BPI Capital and Deutsche
Bank are the joint global coordinators and lead underwriters of
the IPO.
($1 = 46.7400 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kavita Chandran)