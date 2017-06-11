CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines, June 11 (Reuters) -
P hilippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday he was not
aware the U.S. government was providing assistance to government
troops in its battle against Islamist militants in a southern
city.
Duterte also said he "never approached America" for help.
"I am not aware of that until they arrived," Duterte told a
media briefing when asked about U.S. support to fight the
pro-Islamic State militants in Marawi City.
U.S. forces were providing the Philippines with technical
assistance, but they had no "boots on the ground", the
Philippines military said on Saturday.
(Writing by Karen Lema; Editing by Robert Birsel)