European shares slip further, Provident Financial plummets
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
MANILA, June 1 Militants of at least five nationalities were among eight foreigners killed while fighting alongside Islamist militants against government troops in the southern Philippines, Manila's defence minister said on Thursday.
Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told a news conference that fighters who were Saudi, Malaysian, Indonesian, Yemeni and Chechen among the dead found in Marawi City over the past week .
There were eight foreigners killed who were known to be fighting with the rebels, he said. (Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
TEL AVIV, June 21 Israel's markets regulator said on Wednesday that it suspected the chairman of Bezeq Israel Telecom of fraud after it opened an investigation into the country's largest telecom group.
* Oil & gas stocks weak (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)