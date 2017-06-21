UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
MANILA, June 21 A hostage drama that unfolded at a primary school in the southern Philippines on Wednesday has been resolved, a military spokesman said, and the Islamist militants who had held people captive had withdrawn with no reports of casualties.
"It's already resolved," Brigadier General Restituto Padilla told reporters. "They've withdrawn, they are no longer there. The school area is again safe."
However, Padilla also said the military was investigating whether five civilians were still being held by the militants. He said no children had been taken hostage.
Earlier, a spokesman for the militant group said they had taken civilians to a safe place after a gunfight erupted with troops and did not intend to hold them. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, June 23 Brazilian restaurants in the United States have no beef with the U.S. government's ban on meat from Brazil because the steaks they serve are all-American.