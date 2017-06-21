MANILA, June 21 Islamist militants who stormed a
primary school in a southern Philippines town on Wednesday have
fled, leaving behind 31 hostages unharmed, including 12
children, a spokesman for the military said.
"The enemy made a hasty withdrawal, leaving behind 31
hostages, among them 12 youngsters," Brigadier General Restituto
Padilla told Reuters.
Padilla said troops have cordoned off the school because the
militants had planted improvised explosive devices around the
area.
He said troops were pursuing the militants, who are members
of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)