* Planes deployed for air assault on rebel positions
* Army says militants boxed in, urges surrender
* Duterte says won't allow IS "terrible ideology" to spread
* Martial law needed to contain IS threat - lawmakers
* Militants have food, bullets to keep up fight
(Adds Duterte comments, details throughout)
By Tom Allard
MARAWI, Philippines, May 31 A week-long assault
by Islamist rebels in a southern Philippine city is being
fuelled with stolen weapons and ammunition and fighters broken
out of jails, the military said on Wednesday, as troops battled
militants resisting ground and air attacks.
The pro-Islamic State Maute group has proven to be a fierce
enemy, clinging on to the heart of Marawi City through days of
air strikes on what the military called known rebel targets,
defying expectations of a swift end to their occupation.
The military deployed for the first time SF-260 close air
support planes to back attack helicopters and ground troops
looking to box rebels into a downtown area. The army said the
rebels hold about a tenth of the city.
The hardline Maute had kept up the fight with rifles and
ammunition stolen from a police station, a prison, and an
armoured police vehicle, and were using them to hold off the
troops, said military spokesman Restituto Padilla.
The militants had freed jailed comrades to join the battle
and opted to engage in urban warfare because the city had stocks
of arms and ample supplies of food.
"Yes indeed, there was planning involved," Padilla said.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is alarmed by the
strength of the Maute and intelligence reports suggesting it has
teamed up with other extremist groups and has recruited foreign
fighters.
He last week declared martial law on Mindanao island where
Marawi is located, in a move to quell movements he said he had
long warned would mushroom into what is now an Islamic State
invasion.
"I specifically warned everybody there is more dark cloud
ahead of us. I was referring specifically to the contamination
of ISIS slowly creeping towards our shores," Duterte told navy
personnel in Davao City.
"In Marawi now, I have to tell you we have suffered
tremendous losses because we are the invading force and they
have been waiting for a long time for the forces of the republic
to come."
Eighty-nine militants, 21 security forces and 19 civilians
have so far been killed during clashes.
SLOW PROGRESS
The slow pace of the military's efforts to retake Marawi -
with air support and far superior firepower than the rebels -
has prompted questions about its strategy.
That has been compounded by social media images of smiling
fighters with assault rifles posing on an armoured, U.S.-made
police combat vehicle, dressed in black and wearing headbands
typical of Islamic State.
Another picture showed a bearded man at the wheel of a
police van flying an Islamic State flag. The authenticity of the
images has not been independently verified and the military has
urged the public not to spread "propaganda".
The military believe the Maute group staged the Marawi
takeover to prove itself to Islamic State and try to win its
endorsement as its affiliate in Southeast Asia.
Duterte said he would not allow Islamic State to gain
traction in the Philippines and inflict murder on the scale of
Syria and Iraq.
He changed his mind on last week's offer of dialogue with
Maute and said he "will not talk to the terrorists".
"They are trying to correct the way of living for everybody.
They do it by killing people, invoking the name of God and that
is a very terrible ideology," he said of Islamic State.
"It does not know anything except to waste human lives."
Security experts believe extremists in the southern
Philippines have quietly become better organised and funded,
pointing to the Maute's rapid rise from obscurity.
The government on Wednesday said another rebel group, the
Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) had agreed to help get
civilians, dead or alive, out of Marawi and had accepted
Duterte's unconventional offer for communists, separatists and
the military to unite against radical Islam.
Congress held a special hearing on Wednesday on martial law,
which minority bloc lawmakers said was an overreaction by
Duterte and a unilateral decision he made while overseas.
But most legislators back the measure as being needed to
meet the security threat.
"We have a serious problem," said congressman Harry Roque,
who filed a resolution supporting martial law.
"ISIS is not a small problem, it is a very big problem."
(Additional reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema and
Manuel Mogato in MANILA; Writing and additional reporting by
Martin Petty; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)