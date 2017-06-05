* Siege raises concern about regional base for Islamic State
By Neil Jerome Morales and Tom Allard
MARAWI CITY, Philippines, June 5 Islamist
militants holed up in a southern Philippines town stocked
weapons and food in mosques, tunnels and basements to prepare
for a long siege, officials said on Monday as the battle for
control of Marawi City came to the end of its second week.
Their comments underlined the level of organisation among
fighters linked to the Islamic State group, whose ranks of
several hundred included foreigners from Indonesia, Malaysia,
India, Saudi Arabia, Chechnya and Morocco.
The battle for Marawi City has raised concerns that the
ultra-radical Islamic State is building a Southeast Asia base on
the island of Mindanao at the southern end of the Philippines.
Parrying questions on why the fighters had been able to
resist an onslaught from the Philippines army for so long,
senior officers said the main problem was that 500-600 civilians
were still trapped in the urban heart of the town.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that
Marawi City would be fully liberated within three days, but on
Monday officials were more circumspect on the timing and gave
conflicting estimates of how many combatants were holding out.
Major General Carlito Galvez, head of the military command
in Western Mindanao region, said as many as 200 fighters from
the Maute militant group and others were still inside the town,
and had made preparations in advance for a drawn-out standoff.
"In houses we take over, we see .50 calibre, .30 calibre,
and the ammunitions are huge. And the Maute, even if they fight
two months they will not starve here," he told a news conference
about one kilometre from the fighting.
"If you look at it, there are underground tunnels and
basements that even a 500-pounder cannot destroy."
He said that days before seizing Marawi City the militants
placed supplies in mosques and madrasas, the religious schools
of a town whose population of over 200,000 is overwhelmingly
Muslim in a country where the majority of people are Christians.
TRAPPED CIVILIANS LOW ON FOOD AND WATER
The area of the town occupied by the militants had shrunk to
less than 10 percent, military spokesman Brigadier General
Restituto Padilla told a news conference, adding that the army
was pressing on to meet Duterte's deadline but it was not easy.
"Complications have been coming out: the continued use of
civilians, potential hostages that may still be in their hands,
the use of places of worship ... and other factors that
complicates the battle because of its urban terrain," he said.
Military choppers made combat sorties and machinegun fire
rattled and smoke billowed in a neighbourhood of the town on
Monday, Reuters correspondents said.
A four-hour ceasefire to evacuate residents was marred by
gunfire on Sunday, leaving hundreds of civilians who had hoped
to flee the fighting stuck in their homes.
Padilla said that 1,467 civilians had been rescued so far,
and the 500-600 still trapped were low on food and water.
"There are places which we use as passageways to enemy
territory - when we reach those areas, sometimes we see old
people who are weak, cannot move on their own, because of lack
of food," he said.
A presidential spokesman said 120 militants have died in the
battle, along with 38 government forces. The authorities have
put the civilian death toll at between 20 and 38.
President Duterte, who launched a ruthless 'war on drugs'
after he came to power a year ago, has said that the Marawi
fighters were financed by druglords in Mindanao, which has been
roiled by banditry and separatist insurgencies for decades.
After the Marawi siege began Duterte declared martial law in
Mindanao, an island the size of South Korea with a population of
22 million. Six opposition lawmakers on Monday challenged the
imposition of martial law in a petition to the Supreme Court,
but his allies in Congress have supported the move.
(Additional reporting by Karen Lema in MANILA; Writing by John
Chalmers; Editing by Michael Perry)