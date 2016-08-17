(Adds Philippine troops rescue second Indonesian crewman in the
south)
MANILA Aug 17 An Indonesian tugboat crewman
escaped from his Islamist militant captors in the Philippines on
Wednesday by swimming out to sea after the militants threatened
to cut his head off, a Philippine army spokesman said.
Members of the Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf group
captured the Indonesian, Mohammad Safyan, 28, and six other
Indonesian seamen from their boat as it was passing through
waters off southern Philippine islands on June 23.
Residents of Jolo island spotted Safyan floating off the
shore after he escaped under cover of darkness, an army
spokesman, Major Filemon Tan, told reporters.
"We were told he managed to escape by running and swimming
to the sea," Tan said, adding that Safyan had said the militants
were about to execute him when he escaped.
Nine hours later, soldiers, who were sent back to the area
where Safyan had evaded his captors, found a second Indonesian
crewman, Ismail, chief officer of the same tugboat. He was
immediately brought to a clinic for a medical check-up, Tan
said. No details were given on how he escaped.
Abu Sayyaf rebels operating in Muslim areas of the largely
Christian Philippines have developed a reputation as ruthless
kidnappers.
They have increasingly been turning their attention to
vessels passing through busy shipping lanes in the Sulu Sea as
security along coasts has been tightened.
The rebels, who have vowed allegiance to Islamic State,
recently beheaded two Canadians they kidnapped from a beach
resort after a ransom deadline passed.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte last week ordered the
army to destroy the militants saying if not, the Philippines
risked being "contaminated" by Islamic State.
Indonesian authorities have said piracy in the area, a major
sea lane for the world's top thermal coal exporter, could reach
levels previously seen in Somalia.
Analysts say $40 billion worth of cargo passes through the
waters a year, including supertankers from the Indian Ocean that
cannot use the crowded Malacca Strait.
The rise of hijackings at sea has prompted Indonesia, the
Philippines and Malaysia to try to coordinate maritime patrols.
Tan said the Abu Sayyaf were holding 15 foreign hostages,
including a Norwegian, a Dutch, five Malaysians and eight
Indonesians. Eight Filipinos were also held in the group's
jungle stronghold.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Robert Birsel and Toby
Chopra)