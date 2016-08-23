* Congressman Amante revives bid to ban mineral ore exports
* Says need to push local processing to make mining relevant
* Mining may contribute 5-10 pct to economy if processed
locally
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Enrico Dela Cruz
MANILA, Aug 23 A Philippine lawmaker has revived
a proposal to ban exports of unprocessed minerals to spur
domestic processing, in a move that may tighten global nickel
supply and make it an even tougher business environment for
miners in the world's top producer.
The Philippines has vast but largely untapped mineral
resources, limiting the contribution of mining to its economy to
less than 1 percent. The sector is now facing a tough regime
under the government of firebrand President Rodrigo Duterte who
has suspended some miners causing environmental destruction.
Without an industry that will process mineral ore, the
Philippines may be better off shutting its mining sector given
its modest contribution to the economy and the environmental
harm it causes, Congressman Erlpe John Amante said.
"We are trying to refine mining in our country. We are
trying to make mining more relevant," Amante told Reuters in his
office in Quezon City, north of the capital Manila.
Amante is hoping to tap into Duterte's push for responsible
mining that has led to the suspension of 10 miners so far, eight
of them nickel producers.
"What we're fighting for here is to maximise the benefit for
our country and our people," said Amante. "If that cannot be
done then we might as well stop mining."
Amante first filed a bill to stop exports in 2014 after
Indonesia banned ore shipments, but failed to gain support. This
time, Pantaleon Alvarez, Speaker of the House of Representatives
and an ally of Duterte, is backing the measure.
The proposed legislation, when it becomes law, will ban ore
exports after three to five years and force miners to invest in
local processing plants, Amante said.
That will be a huge setback for China which imports most of
its nickel ore from the Philippines, and will boost metal prices
that rallied to one-year highs following the recent
suspension of Philippine nickel mines.
The Philippines has four mineral processing plants, two for
gold and two nickel. It has 40 mines, including 27 nickel and
five gold, with the rest producing chromite, copper and iron.
Senator Cynthia Villar said "doing more processing" at home
should be a long-term vision of the industry.
"Not now because the industry is not that developed."
NOT EASY
High-grade ore is scarce in the Philippines, making it
difficult to invest in processing plants, said Gerard Brimo,
chief executive of top nickel ore producer Nickel Asia Corp
which partly owns the country's two nickel plants.
Then there is also underutilisation, with only 3 percent
being mined of the 9 million hectares identified by the
government as having high mineral reserves.
According to Amante, if ore is processed locally, mining may
contribute 5-10 percent to the economy - which grew by 7 percent
in the second quarter, the fastest in three years.
But power costs in the Philippines, among the highest in
Asia, is making processing plants unviable, said Ronald Recidoro
from the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines.
"It doesn't make sense," he said.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing
by Himani Sarkar)