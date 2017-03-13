MANILA, March 13 Philippine President Rodrigo
Duterte said he will do "what is necessary" to protect his
country's environment when asked about his plan to impose a
total mining ban.
"When it comes to the preservation of my country, the land
... I will do what is necessary," Duterte told a media briefing
on Monday.
The firebrand leader earlier said it may be "worthwhile" for
Environment Secretary Regina Lopez to implement a ban on mining
given the environmental damage that producers have caused.
Lopez, who ordered the closure of more than half the
country's mines to protect watersheds, has authority to do what
she likes, Duterte said.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing
by Tom Hogue)