MANILA, April 27 Philippine Environment Secretary Regina Lopez said on Thursday that the ban on open-pit mining will not apply to existing mines, but only to undeveloped ones.

Lopez earlier in the day said she is prohibiting open-pit mining, part of a months-long crackdown on the sector she blames for extensive environmental damage. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)