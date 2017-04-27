Searchers drill to locate men missing in southern Chile mine
SANTIAGO, June 15 Chilean authorities began a fresh drill on Thursday to try to locate two miners who went missing a week ago when the mine in which they were working was flooded.
MANILA, April 27 Philippine Environment Secretary Regina Lopez said on Thursday that the ban on open-pit mining will not apply to existing mines, but only to undeveloped ones.
Lopez earlier in the day said she is prohibiting open-pit mining, part of a months-long crackdown on the sector she blames for extensive environmental damage. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
BUENOS AIRES/TORONTO, June 15 Authorities in the Argentine province of San Juan lifted restrictions on leaching operations at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine on Thursday, but the world's biggest gold producer said it would not immediately resume full operations.
