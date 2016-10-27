(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA Oct 26 A suspended Philippine nickel
miner said on Wednesday it has sued government environment
agencies for a nearly four-month stoppage of its operations, in
the first legal challenge to the state's environmental crackdown
on the mining sector.
The Philippines is the world's top nickel ore supplier and
an environmental audit that has halted a quarter of its 41 mines
plus the risk that 20 more may be shuttered has fuelled a rally
in global nickel prices.
Benguetcorp Nickel Mines Inc's (BNMI) mine in Zambales
province, north of the capital Manila, is among 10 suspended for
environmental infractions in a government clampdown on damage
from mining in July and August.
"Seeing that BNMI is left with no other viable
administrative remedy, it is constrained to elevate to the
Courts the matter of the unlawful suspension of its nickel
mining operations," the company said in a statement.
The company filed a "petition for certiorari with injunction
to assail the suspension order" jointly issued by the Mines and
Geosciences Bureau, Environmental Management Bureau and the
Department of Environment and Natural Resources regional offices
with a regional trial court in Pampanga province, said Anna
Montes, spokeswoman for parent firm Benguet Corp.
The petition was filed on Oct. 21 and the first hearing is
set on Nov. 9, Montes told Reuters by phone.
The Zambales mine of BNMI was among the first mines
suspended by the government on July 8.
The suspensions followed "various complaints of
environmental degradation," according to Leo Jasareno, who was
then director of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau. He said the
suspensions would be in effect until the companies complied with
conditions set by the agency.
BNMI said the government environment officials rejected its
proposal to address the problems. It said it was forced to lay
off more than 1,000 workers since its suspension.
"To avoid irreversible financial damage to its business and
ease the hardship on other affected stakeholders, the company
has no choice but to resort to legal action to obtain an
equitable resolution to this controversy," it said.
Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez,
who spearheaded the mining audit, did not immediately return a
request for comment.
On top of the audit that was completed in August, Lopez said
on Oct. 14 that her agency will review all environmental permits
previously granted to the minerals industry.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr., editing by David Evans)