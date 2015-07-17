(Updates with mine operations suspended, company statement)
MANILA, July 17 Three people were killed and six
others were still unaccounted for when an open pit coal mine in
the central Philippines collapsed on Friday due to heavy monsoon
rain
Antique provincial governor Rhodora Cadiao said three people
had died and rescue workers are digging to recover six workers
who were buried alive at the Panian coal mine site on Semirara
island.
"Three workers were found and brought to a hospital but they
were declared dead on arrival," Cadiao said, adding rescue teams
are using heavy equipment to recover the six people buried by
the collapsed coal mine.
She said it was raining heavily for days on the mine site,
on an island off the main island of Panay in the central
Philippines. "The accident happened around 3 a.m. while the
workers were working on a water system," said Cadiao.
There were only nine workers at the site when the accident
happened, said Isidro Consunji, CEO of Semirara Mining & Power
Corp, confirming all were buried alive.
"Three bodies have been recovered as of this time and
digging continues to look for six others," he said. "That's as
far as I know. Some of our mining equipment has also been
damaged. We don't have the complete details yet."
The Department of Energy on Friday suspended operations at
the mine and a government panel will investigate the landslide,
said Zenaida Monsada, the officer-in-charge at the department.
"We have directed Semirara Mining Corporation to focus on
search and rescue operations," Monsada said in a statement.
Semirara a unit of Philippine conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc
, is the country's largest coal miner.
In a statement, the company said it complied with the
suspension order but is "coordinating with national and local
authorities to keep them updated on other necessary measures,
including ensuring the adequate supply of coal for power
generation".
In 2013, five people died and five others were missing in a
landslide in the coal mine on Semirara island.
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by
Michael Perry)