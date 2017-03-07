MANILA, March 7 Philippine President Rodrigo
Duterte said on Tuesday he hopes there will be a "happy
compromise" between the mining industry and protecting the
environment, urging lawmakers to listen to his embattled
environment minister's case at a confirmation hearing in
Congress.
Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez
will appear before Congress on Wednesday in the confirmation
hearing, facing pressure to defend her decision to shut more
than half of the mines in the world's top nickel ore exporter.
"I know that we need the dollars but somehow we have to look
at the other way," Duterte told an agricultural industry event.
"She has a good case. Hopefully we can strike a happy
compromise there. Much more if they decide on protecting the
public interest."
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)