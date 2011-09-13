* Government sees $2.8 bln in new investments in 2011

* Five major projects worth $8 bln seen in 2012-2016

* Mining industry doubts revised forecast could be met (Adds comments from industry official)

By Erik dela Cruz and Rosemarie Francisco

MANILA, Sept 13 New investments in Philippine mining projects this year could reach $2.8 billion, a senior official said on Tuesday, double an earlier forecast and the highest annual figure since 2005 when the sector was fully opened to foreign players.

The government is set to announce five major mining projects worth a total of $8 billion expected to start from next year to 2016, Leo Jasareno, chief of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, told reporters. He said the estimate excludes the giant Tampakan project, considered as Southeast Asia's largest undeveloped copper-gold prospect.

But the mining industry doubts the revised forecast could be achieved, saying investments would likely reach $1 billion at best, after a government decision last month to reject more than two-thirds of pending mining applications.

Mining permit delays and policy discords among national and local governments may trip up pending and new investments estimated at $20 billion in the next five to six years, including Xstrata Plc's $5.9 billion Tampakan project, said Philip Romualdez, president of the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines.

"We can easily hit $20 billion (investments) in five years but we need to see the DENR (Environment department) properly doing its job," Romualdez told Reuters ahead of a mining conference, which starts on Wednesday.

"The seeming confusion about mining policies is delaying the investments."

DOUBTS OVER INVESTMENT FORECAST

Details of the five proposed projects, which include the $1 billion Boyongan copper-gold venture of Philex Mining Corp , are expected to be announced by the Environment Secretary at the mining conference.

The state agency increased this year's mining investment forecast from an earlier estimate of $1.4 billion after more Chinese firms emerged, indicating their interest in nickel, iron and manganese ventures following President Benigno Aquino's state visit to China early this month.

"When we made our projections, we did not take into account potential investments from China," Jasareno said. "So that $1.4 billion is now a conservative estimate. Once Chinese funds come in, it may double."

But Romualdez said new investments this year would likely reach just $1 billion because of the delays in mining permit issuance and policy flip-flops.

"I only see $1 billion," Romualdez said in the interview. "I'm sticking to just $1 billion because of the confusion, permitting delays, these are opportunity losses for the Philippines."

Last month, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) rejected more than two-thirds of pending mining applications at the end of an eight-month "cleansing" process aimed at getting rid of mining speculators.

Romualdez said among the rejected applications were legitimate mining projects that were simply caught in delays in permit processing due to budget constraints at state agencies.

"Things have come to a grinding halt. The government has delayed future income by its inaction," Romualdez told reporters separately. "It's been blanket and rather sweeping."

"Every single mining company has had a problem about this issue. There needs to be a thorough review of that," he added.

MGB's Jasareno said the government was optimistic a decision on lifting the ban on the open-pit mining method to be used by Xstrata in its Tampakan project would be made before the year ends. The project is set to start in 2016.

"Local governments can pass laws, but those ordinances have to be consistent with our national laws," Jasareno said.

"The review (of the ban) is ongoing. Hopefully, the stakeholders can arrive at a middle ground."

The southern province of South Cotabato imposed a ban last year on open-pit mining on worries over the environmental impact of the extraction method, a case that illustrates the policy tug-of-war between the national and local governments on mining. (Editing by Ramthan Hussain)