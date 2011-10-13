MANILA Oct 13 Mining investments in the Philippines this year could still hit a forecast $1 billion despite heightened security concerns, but the government must ensure investors are always protected, the head of an industry group said on Thursday.

The government has promised improved security after Maoist guerillas attacked three mines last week and threatened to attack more mines, particularly those operated by foreign firms, Chamber of Mines of the Philippines president Benjamin Philip Romualdez said.

"We feel the industry is not getting the support that it needs. The government promised to address our security concerns and we take to heart that they will do that," he said.

The rebels have threatened attacks on foreign-operated mines in the southern Philippines, targeting those who they say pollute the environment and have displaced indigenous people.

Industry executives met government officials last week to discuss security needs. The army has asked the firms attacked to hire civilian militias it will train and equip. [PID:nL3E7LA1GQ]

"After the meeting, we have received reports of increased security at the mining sites, and that has given us renewed confidence," Romualdez told reporters after speaking at a business conference.

Romualdez said he remained confident that new mining investments this year would hit $1 billion and maintained his forecast of up to $20 billion in additional mining investments between 2011 and 2016. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)