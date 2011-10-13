MANILA Oct 13 Mining investments in the
Philippines this year could still hit a forecast $1 billion
despite heightened security concerns, but the government must
ensure investors are always protected, the head of an industry
group said on Thursday.
The government has promised improved security after Maoist
guerillas attacked three mines last week and threatened to
attack more mines, particularly those operated by foreign firms,
Chamber of Mines of the Philippines president Benjamin Philip
Romualdez said.
"We feel the industry is not getting the support that it
needs. The government promised to address our security concerns
and we take to heart that they will do that," he said.
The rebels have threatened attacks on foreign-operated mines
in the southern Philippines, targeting those who they say
pollute the environment and have displaced indigenous people.
Industry executives met government officials last week to
discuss security needs. The army has asked the firms attacked to
hire civilian militias it will train and equip. [PID:nL3E7LA1GQ]
"After the meeting, we have received reports of increased
security at the mining sites, and that has given us renewed
confidence," Romualdez told reporters after speaking at a
business conference.
Romualdez said he remained confident that new mining
investments this year would hit $1 billion and maintained his
forecast of up to $20 billion in additional mining investments
between 2011 and 2016.
