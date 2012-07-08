MANILA, July 8 Philippine President Benigno
Aquino has signed a new executive order spelling out the
government's policy on mining, a move that will influence the
development of $12 billion worth of new projects over the next
five years, officials said.
The signing ends months of waiting by a mining industry
frustrated over a moratorium on new projects imposed since
January last year as the government started a review of its
mining policy. The government has said the new policy is one
step toward the lifting of the moratorium.
Government officials, including Aquino's spokesman, did not
give details of the policy but said the environment and natural
resources minister would explain in detail the new executive
order at a media briefing on Monday.
"This policy aims to bring the mining situation to a middle
ground, where the objective of enhancing the economic benefits
from the use of mineral resources is attained while not
compromising the interest of the environment and communities,
including indigenous peoples," Leo Jasareno, head of the state
regulator Mines and Geosciences Bureau said in a text message to
Reuters on Sunday.
"We see the industry moving forward under the regime of
responsible mining."
About $12 billion worth of new projects planned in the next
five years will be affected by the new policy, including the
$5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold project in southern
Philippines by global miner Xstrata Plc and Australia's
Indophil Resources NL.
The lifting of an 18-month moratorium on new mining projects
in the country is unlikely to happen immediately after the
release of the new EO, as the government wants lawmakers to
first pass new legislation seeking more state revenues from
mining to offset environmental risks, Aquino told Reuters on
Monday.
Aquino also said he wants to see more mineral processing in
the country, instead of the current practice of merely shipping
ore to China and Japan, among others, due to the lack of local
processing facilities.
The new policy would also seek to increase fees related to
mineral exploration, as the existing fee structure is outdated,
Environment Secretary Ramon Paje told reporters last month.
The Southeast Asian nation sits on an estimated $1 trillion
worth of untapped mineral resources - mostly gold, nickel and
copper.
