* Manila hopes Congress approves mining royalty of 5-7 pct
* New royalty could be applied to existing projects
* Manila to bid out mining tenements, abandoned mines
By Erik dela Cruz
MANILA, July 9 The Philippines said on Monday
that it will not grant permits for new mining projects until
Congress approves a proposal to impose an additional royalty on
industry operators, as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to
increase revenue from mining.
Manila is hoping Congress will approve the imposition of a
5-7 percent royalty on revenue from all mining projects,
including existing contracts, effectively changing the rules on
revenue sharing from mineral exploration.
The new policy, which is also aimed at quelling concern over
environmental damage and harmonising local and national mining
laws, will impact mineral projects expected to bring in
investments of up to $12 billion over the next five years.
President Benigno Aquino, who last week signed the executive
order (EO) on the new rules, wants the government to adhere to
international best practices on mining revenue, Environment and
Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje told a media briefing.
"The EO is intended to ... increase government revenue from
mining," Paje said. "On average, we are looking at around 5 to 7
percent royalty based on gross."
He later added that if the government had its way, the
royalty, which would be in addition to an existing 2 percent
excise tax, would also apply to existing mining projects.
"The EO respects existing agreements, but if Congress comes
up with legislation (to include them), then we will be happy,"
Paje said when asked if the royalty proposal would affect
existing contracts. "But we will make sure we protect their
investments. What we also want to telegraph to them is that we
are not happy with the current sharing scheme."
The announcement of the new policy ends months of waiting
for a mining industry frustrated by a moratorium on new mine
deals imposed since January last year, when Manila began its
policy review. But the industry will likely have to wait a
little longer as Congress has to approve the proposal in less
than six months before the current session ends, ahead of
congressional elections in May next year.
Manila plans to increase other fees related to mining
activities under the policy, and will also bid out mining
tenements, and abandoned ores and tailings at closed mines,
possibly generating as much as 90 billion pesos ($2 billion).
MINING BANS
The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines, which groups the
country's large-scale miners, said in a statement that the
legislation should include a review of existing laws on internal
revenue, local governments, and indigenous peoples to address
conflicts with the mining policy.
Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said in a statement that
the government would review all existing mining operations to
ensure they complied with their contracts, noting that violators
would be penalised.
While the government has extended an 18-month moratorium on
new mining contracts, it can now grant exploration permits and
allow feasibility studies while Congress deliberates on the new
proposal, Paje said.
Although the new policy says provincial rules governing
mining must be consistent with national laws, it fails to
address existing disputes over mining bans imposed by some
provinces. Paje said the government could only provide guidance
to local authorities in imposing mining regulations.
At least 14 provinces have issued ordinances and resolutions
against mining, including the southern province of South
Cotabato, which is host to the $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold
mine of global miner Xstrata Plc and Australia's
Indophil Resources NL.
Tampakan, Southeast Asia's biggest undeveloped copper-gold
reserve, is under threat from a two-year-old local ordinance
banning open-pit mining, and the government's refusal to grant
environmental clearance for construction of the mine.
"We believe this executive order is a positive step towards
promoting a responsible mining industry in the Philippines, and
in particular we welcome the recognition of the need for
consistency between national laws and local ordinances," said
John Arnaldo, spokesman for Sagittarius Mines Inc, the local
unit of Xstrata.
"If approved, we believe the Tampakan Project will establish
a blueprint for modern, large-scale mineral development in the
Philippines."
The Philippines has extracted only a small portion of an
estimated $1 trillion in metals resources, mostly gold, nickel
and copper. Metallic and non-metallic mining made up 1 percent
of the Philippines' gross domestic product in the last two
years, up from 0.8 percent in 2009.
($1 = 41.8 Philippine pesos)
(Writing by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Chris Lewis)