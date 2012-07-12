* Governor says only court may resolve Tampakan issue
* Xstrata joint venture: going to court not a preferred
option
* Mine construction faces delay
By Erik dela Cruz
MANILA, July 12 The Philippine province where a
joint venture of Xstrata Plc wants to develop a $5.9
billion copper and gold mine is unlikely to lift its ban on the
project, the governor said on Thursday, days after the
government issued new mining rules.
South Cotabato Governor Arthur Pingoy told Reuters that
Sagittarius Mines, owned by the global miner and Australian
mining firm Indophil Resources, may have to go to court
to end the ban on open-pit mining, the method to be used at
Southeast Asia's biggest copper and gold prospect in Tampakan.
An executive order issued by President Benigno Aquino this
week that sets guidelines for the mining industry had raised
hopes among investors that the Tampakan project would finally
get the go-ahead.
"There's nothing in the executive order that tells us to
lift the ban," Pingoy said in a telephone interview. "So I think
only the courts could resolve the Tampakan issue."
Sagittarius Mines had hoped to start commercial production
at Tampakan in 2016 but the ban has delayed construction almost
two years, depriving the project of environmental clearance.
Asked about the possibility of going to court, Sagittarius
spokesman John Arnaldo said the company was still hopeful it
could overturn the ban.
"There's always the judicial option. It's a realistic option
but is not our preferred option," he said.
MINING UNCERTAINTY
Tampakan, which has a 17-year lifespan, is believed to be
the largest mine in the Philippines, a country that sits atop an
estimated $1 trillion worth of mineral wealth. But the mine has
faced strong opposition from environmental groups and the
influential Catholic Church.
The mine is estimated to contain 15 million tonnes of copper
and 17.6 million ounces of gold. It is the biggest of several
mining projects expected to bring in up to $12 billion in new
investments to the Philippines in five years.
Aquino's executive order aims to eventually lift a
moratorium on new mining projects and raise government revenues
from mining.
But the government, aiming to boost mining revenue, said it
would not grant permits for new mining projects until Congress
approved a proposal to impose an additional royalty on industry
operators.
These royalties could be between 5 and 7 percent on top of
an existing excise tax of 2 percent on new mining projects,
government officials said.
Some lawmakers have said they would support the swift
passage of the royalty proposal in Congress if Aquino makes it a
priority, a step he has yet to take.
Several foreign business associations said in a statement
no company would make big investments in mineral exploration
without a clear idea of the fiscal regime and certainty on
rules.
The Makati Business Club, which groups the country's biggest
companies, also urged Congress to finalise the mining proposals
this year if the government wants to attract foreign investors.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco
and Miral Fahmy)