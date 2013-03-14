MANILA, March 14 The Philippines will lift from Monday its two-year ban on new mining applications, removing a hurdle faced by investors looking to develop the country's mineral reserves worth about $850 billion.

The poor but resource-rich Southeast Asian nation ranks third in the world in gold, fourth in copper and fifth in nickel, the Philippines Mines and Geosciences Bureau agency says.

But the development of mineral resources has been stalled by the government's mine policy reviews and a gap between regional and national rules on mining. The government is also seeking to raise mining royalties through regulation.

The environment secretary approved a recommendation by the mining regulator for the January 2011 moratorium on exploration applications to be lifted, a copy of the document given to reporters showed.

The regulator, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, which expects funds for new mine projects and expansion to reach $700 million to $1 billion this year, will start accepting new mining applications on March 18.

The change follows a July 2012 presidential order that sought to reconcile regional and national mining rules.

In a statement, the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines, which groups the country's biggest miners, said the move shows the government was responding to the industry's call for a "stable policy and investment environment."

Investment in mining, which once made up a fifth of the country's exports, amounted to $3.8 billion in the six years to 2011. Last year, investments were just $500 million against a government forecast of $2 billion.

A local mining ban that runs counter to national policy has stalled the Philippines' biggest project, the $5.9 billion Tampakan mine run by global miner Xstrata Plc. It is also Southeast Asia's biggest gold and copper reserve.

Xstrata and its local unit, Sagittarius Mines, have pushed back the target production date three years to 2019, pending regulatory approvals.