MANILA, March 14 The Philippines will lift from
Monday its two-year ban on new mining applications, removing a
hurdle faced by investors looking to develop the country's
mineral reserves worth about $850 billion.
The poor but resource-rich Southeast Asian nation ranks
third in the world in gold, fourth in copper and fifth in
nickel, the Philippines Mines and Geosciences Bureau agency
says.
But the development of mineral resources has been stalled by
the government's mine policy reviews and a gap between regional
and national rules on mining. The government is also seeking to
raise mining royalties through regulation.
The environment secretary approved a recommendation by the
mining regulator for the January 2011 moratorium on exploration
applications to be lifted, a copy of the document given to
reporters showed.
The regulator, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, which
expects funds for new mine projects and expansion to reach $700
million to $1 billion this year, will start accepting new mining
applications on March 18.
The change follows a July 2012 presidential order that
sought to reconcile regional and national mining rules.
In a statement, the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines,
which groups the country's biggest miners, said the move shows
the government was responding to the industry's call for a
"stable policy and investment environment."
Investment in mining, which once made up a fifth of the
country's exports, amounted to $3.8 billion in the six years to
2011. Last year, investments were just $500 million against a
government forecast of $2 billion.
A local mining ban that runs counter to national policy has
stalled the Philippines' biggest project, the $5.9 billion
Tampakan mine run by global miner Xstrata Plc. It is
also Southeast Asia's biggest gold and copper reserve.
Xstrata and its local unit, Sagittarius Mines, have pushed
back the target production date three years to 2019, pending
regulatory approvals.